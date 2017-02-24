New Zealand-bound boat people arrested in Negombo

Eighteen Sri Lankans who attempted to migrate to New Zealand illegally were arrested in Negombo in a combined operation carried out by the Navy and the police last night.

Navy spokesman Lieutenant Commander Chaminda Walakuluge said a van used by the suspects were also taken into custody.

Fifteen of the arrested persons are reportedly Tamils while the rest are Sinhalese.

He said the suspects were handed over to the Negombo police for investigation.