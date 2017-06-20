Jun202017June 20, 2017June 20, 20171Commentby Administrator

No Army for garbage control – MS

Posted in Local News

President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena

President Maithripala Sirisena says that as long as he remains as President, he will not permit the Army to be utilized for the cleaning of garbage in the city and that he does not even mull such ideas.

He stated the necessary institutions have been instructed to look into the garbage issue and the forces will only be deployed to check on the work that is been carried out.

(Ceylon Today)