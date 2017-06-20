No Army for garbage control – MS
President Maithripala Sirisena says that as long as he remains as President, he will not permit the Army to be utilized for the cleaning of garbage in the city and that he does not even mull such ideas.
He stated the necessary institutions have been instructed to look into the garbage issue and the forces will only be deployed to check on the work that is been carried out.
(Ceylon Today)
The Municipal Commissioner of the Colombo Municipal Council stated that the garbage mounds found around the city is part of an organized measure to clutter the city.
He added that there has been no evidence to show that the clutter had been dumped by households, and that it had to be part of a deliberate measure taken to pollute the city.
There we go again, what a “BRILLIANT” Yahapalana conspiracy theory !!!!!!
So, who is responsible for the garbage pile up? YP most likely suggests:
(1) the previous Rajapaksa regime or
(2) the JO or
(3) the BBS or, even better,
(4) Tamil Diaspora Groups working in hand with Vigneswaran or
(5) former CB Bank Boss, Cabraal or
(6) the Grease Yakkos
The list is endless.
My dear fellow countrymen and women, lend me your ears; if you can’t beat these Yahapalana Clowns, JOIN THEM!