No deals to be signed during Narendra Modi’s visit, says Sri Lanka’s Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the country only to take part in the UN ‘Vesak Day’ celebrations and no bilateral agreements will be signed during the trip.

“No agreements will be signed during Prime Minister Modi’s visit. I am aware that disinformation is being spread on social media on the Indian premier’s visit,” Sirisena said, addressing a gathering at Ottamavadi in eastern Batticaloa district.

He said Modi is visiting the country only to take part in the celebrations marking the UN ‘Vesak Day’, the most important in the Buddhist calendar.

“I appeal to people not to be misled by false stories that India would acquire areas in our country through agreements,” he said, amid reservations among Sri Lankans over the proposed deal with India to jointly operate the strategic oil storage facility at Trincomalee port.

Workers of Sri Lanka’s state-run petroleum company last week held a strike to protest the proposed deal with India to jointly operate the strategic oil facility. The government has announced plans to strike a deal for a joint venture with India to develop the Second World War oil tanks.

(DNA India)