No fuel price hike, says Arjuna

Petroleum Resources Development Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will not increase fuel prices despite continuous requests by the Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) for both parties to increase the price of petrol and diesel prices evenly.

“LIOC held discussions with me and the Finance Ministry officials requesting permission for an increase in fuel prices. But, I told them not to take such a decision at this juncture. But, if the LIOC increases its prices, we must be ready to cater to the people’s needs without any interruption,” Minister Ranatunga said.

“The government will not increase fuel prices as it would be a burden to the people eventhough there is a necessity for a fuel price revision,” he said

“If fuel prices are increased, it would hav an adverse effect on all sectors of the country. Finally, it is the poor public which suffers. That is why the CPC will not increase its prices,” he added.

(Source: Daily News)