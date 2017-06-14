No need to deploy Army to curb hate crime – Defence Secretary
The need to deploy the Army to control hate crime has not arisen, Defence Secretary Karunasena Hettiarachchi said.
The Defence Secretary responding to a question at a press conference at the Defence Ministry auditorium said the tri-forces however were giving necessary support to Sri Lanka Police to maintain law and order in the country.
“There is no urgency to deploy the Army. We have not received such a request either from the President or Police. Yes, the Police reports say there had been 16 incidents of racial violence, but many of them are minor incidents and some were related to personal disputes.They do not mean there is a major communal clash. As in any other country, we too have a few extremist groups and they are being dealt under the law,” Hettiarachchi replied.
He was of the opinion that certain minor incidents were blown out of proportion by the media. “The media should not add fuel to the communal flames, but try to douse them. The majority in this country do not condone the acts of those extremists” he added.
(Source: Daily News – By Disna Mudalige)
The police force has a tradition in that they are there to serve the interests of bthe oligarchs and their tendency is to kow tow to to serve their needs and the oligarchs exercise thier power through the police. The police actions are not guided by the law in fact they bypass the law. So the oligarchs existence is dependent on them and this is more so when their assignments are in remote, relative to colombo,
By law the police force has no rights apart from following oreders through the herarchy. They have no rights to fight for like ay or living conditions. The heirarchy prefers that the cop on the beat to remain servile so that they are vulnerable to corruption to survive!
The oligarchs like the way it is and they do not want anyone force to intrude into the sate of anatrchy that prevails within their domain the past we have seen the police work in cllusion with the army however the army is better disciplined at least we are led to blieve, however the police work closely with prison authrities and more often tan not fate of individuals held in detention are at the mercy of both police and prison authrities and the checks and balances are inadequate to safeguard their interests.