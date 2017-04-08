Pakistan donated 10,000 metric tons of rice to assist drought affected people

The Government of Pakistan donated 10,000 metric tons (MT) rice to assist people who affected by the drought, the inauguration event held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (07).

Maj Gen (R) Syed Shakeel Hussain, Pakistan High Commissioner of Sri Lanka offered rice donation symbolically to the President Maithripala Sirisena during the event.

Sri Lanka received 7,800 metric tons of rice in the initial stage of receiving 10,000 metric tons rice from Pakistan.

Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan also presented at the event.

(President’s Media)