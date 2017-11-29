Piyasiri Wijenayake expelled from NFF

National Organizer of the National Freedom Front (NFF) Piyasiri Wijenayake stated that he was requested to step down from his post within the NFF and resign from a member from his political party.

He further stated that he cannot disclose the manner in which he was expelled from the party and that a formal complaint on this regard will be lodged with the elections commissioner.

Sources within the NFF confirmed that Piyasiri Wijenayake was requested to leave as he did not conform to the policies and decisions of the party.

It was further stated that the party disciplinary committee can produce evidence against the former national organizer should the need arise to do so.

