PM off to India

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe is due to leave on an official visit to India today,(November 21), states a press release from the Prime Minister’s office..

The Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and will also call on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind during his stay in New Delhi.

Premier Wickremesinghe will be participating at the opening ceremony of the 5th Global Conference on Cyberspace to be held in The Aero City, New Delhi which will inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister on November 23.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe will be accompanied by Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe, Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka, Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Saman Athaudahetti, Addl. Secretary to the Prime Minister and Ms. Sandra Perera, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

(Daily News)