May292017May 29, 2017May 29, 20171Commentby Administrator

PM off to US

Posted in Local News

Ranil Wickremesinghe - Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left for the United States on Saturday on a private visit, sources close to his office said yesterday.

A source said Mr Wickremesinghe will be away for two weeks. During his visit to the US he is due to undergo a routine medical