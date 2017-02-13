PM on a four-day official visit to Australia

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on an invitation of the Government of Australia will leave for Australia today for a four-day official visit.

The Prime Minister’s visit will also signify the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Sri Lankan delegation led by PM Wickremesinghe will participate in the bilateral discussions with the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and several other ministers in Melbourne and Canberra. Several bilateral agreements will also be signed between Sri Lanka and Australia during the visit.

The Premier will be accompanied by Prof. Maithri Wickremesinghe, Ministers Vijith Vijithamuni Soyza, Arjuna Ranathunghe, Deputy Minister Harsha De Silva, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Additional Secretary Saman AthaudaHetti, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sandra Perera.

(Government News Portal)