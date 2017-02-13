PM on a four-day official visit to Australia
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on an invitation of the Government of Australia will leave for Australia today for a four-day official visit.
The Prime Minister’s visit will also signify the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Australia.
Sri Lankan delegation led by PM Wickremesinghe will participate in the bilateral discussions with the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and several other ministers in Melbourne and Canberra. Several bilateral agreements will also be signed between Sri Lanka and Australia during the visit.
The Premier will be accompanied by Prof. Maithri Wickremesinghe, Ministers Vijith Vijithamuni Soyza, Arjuna Ranathunghe, Deputy Minister Harsha De Silva, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Additional Secretary Saman AthaudaHetti, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sandra Perera.
(Government News Portal)
This is man who complained that former members of the Rajapaksa regime for making unnecessary trips abroad.
This trip is worthwhile.
PM Ranil can get a first hand account of PM Malcolm’s phone call with the US Prezzy where the phone was replaced on the hook after 25 mins.
The yahapalana kapitans are hoping to negotiate freedom from war crime accusations with the US Prezzi. A face to face conversation with PM Malcolm will definitely help with how not to mess around with the US Prezzi in these important negotiations.
Maybe yahapalana should handover this task to the aging ex-Diplomat, Dayan J. He’s the one who turned things around in the UNHRC in 2009.