PM orders swift action

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed Central Bank Governor Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy to discuss with the Monetary Board and take steps to implement the recommendations of the Bond Commission report as soon as it is released.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe yesterday held discussions with authorities at Temple Trees about measures that need to be taken to implement the recommendations of the Bond Commission.

The Governor informed him that they were looking at getting foreign or local companies to conduct a forensic audit, as recommended by the Commission. As the Commission had also pointed out that investigations need to be carried out with regard to bonds issued between 2008-2015, discussions at Temple Trees also touched on the measures that need to be taken to secure all documentation within the Central Bank during that period.

A committee comprising of the Central Bank Governor, Treasury Secretary and the Secretary to the Ministry of Law and Order were formed for this purpose.

The above discussions with the Prime Minister were held with the participation of Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Law, Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka, State Minster of National Policies and Economic Affairs Niroshan Perera, State Finance Minister Eran Wickremaratne, Deputy Minister National Policies and Economic Affairs Harsha de Silva, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Treasury Secretary Dr.R.H.S. Samaratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, Secretary to the Ministry of Law, Order and Southern Development Padmasiri Jayamanne and Central Bank Governor Dr.Indrajit Coomaraswamy.

(Source: Daily News)