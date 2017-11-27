PM predicts victory at LG polls

As much as the UNP gave leadership and captured power to form a National Government in 2015, the government will win the village level administration in 2018 too and carry forward the country’s development process, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

“If the government can consolidate its power by winning the local elections, it will be possible to build a stronger administration in future after which it will move forward by joining hands with anyone who will work in conformity with good governance policies he said.

As such, he would request all to join hands and unite to ensure the party’s victory at the forthcoming election.

The Prime Minister was addressing the inaugural meeting of the Nawalapitiya UNP Balamandalaya held at Nawalapitiya yesterday.

The Prime Minister said the UNP had now commenced a programme to strengthen its provincial Bala Mandalayas. This was an ongoing programme which would be continued even after the local election.

The Prime Minister said that he had noticed immense progress in the development field in Nawalapitiya under the auspices of new organiser Ananda Aluthgamage. The government will be ensured of victory at the future election if these development programmes see a successful completion while National Government administered the country Local Councils would be entrusted with local administration.

The Prime Minister said that in 2014, pessimists said the Rajapaksa regime could not be defeated, until the Rajapaksas abdicated in the face of a major economic crisis. But he (PM) proved them wrong by taking on the Rajapsksa head on and roundly defeating them saying that the crisis could be overcome by tackling it stage by stage after taking over power without waiting for the Rajapaksas to abandon power.

“Thereafter, we united as a team to establish Good Governance in the country and Maithripala Sirisena who was fielded as their Common candidate emerged victorious,” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said.

The Premier said today Sri Lanka had been able to regain its international image as a country safeguarding freedom and human rights.

“The government had also been able to effect a reduction in the prices of many essential items and control the cost of living at a reasonable level. It had also increased the salaries of public servants and private sector employees.

Simultaneously,a massive development programme had been launched throughout the country,” the Prime Minister added.

“There had been allround development in all sectors, including highways, rural roads, ports, the tourism sector, housing etc. Now steps had been taken to provide employment to youths from this year.Youths should be offered more opportunities and this could be done only if the government gained power in the local councils,” the Premier said.

A better climate for the influx of foreign investments occurred when the UNP was in power. Therefore, he would request everyone to show the same enthusiasm shown during the presidential election to rally round to ensure a UNP victory at the local elections too.

Parliamentarian and UNP organiser for Nawalapitiya Ananda Aluthgamage said Nawalapitiya was a peaceful area where people of all communities lived in harmony. Nawalapitiya had witnessed immense development under the present government. A new road was now being built to connect Nawalapitiya with Kegalle.

A housing programme would be undertaken in the plantation areas to assist estate workers. He hoped to provide permanent homes to all families in the Nawalapitiya area before 2020. Parliamentarian Vadivel Suresh also spoke.

(Source: Daily News – By Shiromi Abayasinghe and Nawalapitiya Ganga Ihala and Gampola Group Corr.)