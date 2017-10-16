PM ready to give evidence before bond probe commission

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is ready to give evidence before the presidential commission of Inquiry probing the Treasury bond scandal if the commission wants him to do so, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office yesterday.

The Prime Minister’s office says people voted for the yahapalana government to restore democracy and bring about good governance. When there are allegations against the government or state officials, the government acts promptly to have them probed and it will continue to do, the PM’s office says in the statement.

(Source: The Island)