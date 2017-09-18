PM says OMP agreement has no retrospective effect

The agreement on looking for missing persons is effective for the future and not the past said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He made these comments at the opening of the new building at the Polpithigama National School Kurunegala on 16th September. Prime Minister said that nobody can file cases against past crimes as the constitution doesn’t permit it.

UNP formed a government together with President Maithripala Sirisena to Develop the Country. We will work together at all times but during elections we will compete separately, said the PM.

For a country to develop education, health, and public administration should be developed while the law should be protected. The government is taking all necessary steps to develop the above mentioned sectors, he said.

He said that the government does not need to take anybody internationally, as we can solve our own problems internally. The President and I have decided that we are not going to file cases against anybody who took part in the war, whatever the right and wrong we can solve it. We will not break our promises and will ensure that no kidnapping will take place in the future, he added.

(Government News Portal)