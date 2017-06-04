Police talks tough on inciting racism
Strict action would be taken against any individual or group, who incited racism via social media, the Police said today.
The Police said OICs of respective areas would be held responsible if there were such incidents or clashes.
IGP Pujith Jayasundara had instructed OICs, ASPs, Divisional in-Charge Police officers and DIGs across the country to work accordingly in a committed manner to avoid such incidents, a spokesman for the Police said.
The IGP had sent a circular informing all Police officers in this regard, he said.
He said that they had identified several individuals and groups, who spread and incite hatred among followers various religions, via social media and that the Police had launched an investigation to take strict legal action against them.
(Daily Mirror)
Let’s see if the Police are equally handndling the racist Tamil politicos in the north who are today openly spewing anti-sinhala venom at every rally/event. The not long ago events in Jaffna university that saw Sinhala students there being assualtted, stabbed did not happen by accident, but only because of these Tamil extremist-racist politicos being allowed freedom to go on with their vile anti-Sinhala agenda. What incredulous double standard from these “yahapalanayas!”