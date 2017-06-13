Postal trade unions 48-hr strike commenced at midnight

The postal trade unions have organized a 48-hour token strike, which commenced at 12.00 am today (13).

The strike is organized as a movement to express disapproval over the decision to utilize post office buildings for a tourist hotel project, and the failure to provide solutions for persisting administrative issues.

The Joint Postal Trade Unions Front declared that the strike would be carried on for a period 48 hours.

The Convener of the Joint Postal Trade Unions Front, Chintha Bandara stated that if proper solutions were not provided immediately, a continuous strike would be conducted from June 26 onward.

(Ada Derana)