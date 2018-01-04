Postal workers to go on strike

The Joint Trade Unions of Postal Service Workers issued a statement that all Postal service employees will go on strike should the government fail to provide a satisfactory resolution to the problems within the Postal service.

Convener of the Postal Service Trade Unions Chinthaka Bandara stated that the government has been provided several opportunities to resolve these unfortunate problems.

He further stated that all Postal workers will go on strike from midnight on January 10 should the government fail to respond.

(Ada Derana)