Pothas says too many cooks in cricket
After Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating nine wicket defeat at the hands of India in the opening ODI of the five match series, Interim Coach Nic Pothas shed some light into the current crisis of the national team when he said there are too many cooks involved within the set up. The main reason respected former Head Coach Graham Ford left the job was that some of his responsibilities were deviated to the newly created position of Cricket Manager, a role filled by former Test cricketer Asanka Gurusinha.
However, the trend seem to be deviating further as for the ODI leg of India’s tour Chief Selector Sanath Jayasuriya was handed full powers on selection matters after some blunders during the Test series where the captain, coach and cricket manager had a larger saying.
After India went 1-0 up in the series wrapping up the game with 21 overs to spare, Pothas expressed the team’s frustration.
“It swings between hurt and embarrassment. Emotionally you get angry. You get frustrated. Am I angry with the players? Absolutely not. The players work as hard as anyone can ask of them. They’ve been superb. Support staff have been out of this world. Brilliant. They work endless hours with planning and helping the boys. You can’t fault anyone within that changing room,” Pothas said.
“Yes, we didn’t play our best cricket today. That’s pretty obvious. You do get angry. To say “too many cooks” is probably accurate,” he added.
This year Sri Lankan cricket has suffered many setbacks having been white washed in South Africa and losing a first ever home Test match to Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka also lost a first ever ODI series to Zimbabwe before being whitewashed by India in the three match Test series. Pothas was asked as to when the team’s struggles would end.
“If it was up to me and we had control over what we did, then we could probably give you a timeline. It’s a question you probably need to ask a few other people as well. For me, if we were left alone and you could work with this group of players, you could get some stability and consistency over a period of six months. You’d see massive improvements. These are seriously gifted players. They are very, very gifted players. You give them a little bit of time – you give them a little bit of love, a little bit of care, and build up that confidence, you’ll see results quick,” Pothas added.
(Source: The Island – By Rex Clementine)
where were you when sanath jayasuriya send out of the ODI squad Ajantha Mendis the very next day the elite ODI panel selected him as the best ODI bowler for the year 2014 on that day this same panel selected him as the only Sri Lankan Cricketer to be in the world ODI eleven for the year 2014 he was not selected for the tour of New Zealand in the year 2014 not selected for the 2015 world cup and we were sent out of the world cup in the preliminary round with the limited opportunities he got he was able to make our ODI team to be one of the top ODI team in the world for the year 2014 to 2015 and from that day he was sent out our team has gone down in ranking gradually and at present is in danger of going to No 9 . However why not sack sanath jayasuriya who claim responsibility for loosing the 2015 world cup and resigned how on earth did he mange to become the chief selector again most probably he changed his political party. However if Ajantha Mendis is Mentally fit why is he not called up for the 2nd ODI
What is the Mystery that Ajantha Mendis the mystery spinner who bowls off breaks and leg brakes no captain or selectors want in their squad
Ajantha Mendis quoting From Cric Info ” Ajanta Mendis: Even as the Sri Lankan mystery spinner found himself out of favour many a times through the year, he ended up as the leading wicket taker of 2014 in ODIs. In 17 matches, he took 38 wickets at an average of 21.63, with a wicket every 22.5 balls economic rate 5.76. Apart from some steller batting performances, Ajantha Mendis’ fin form with the ball played a key role in Sri Lanka’s success in 2014, the 5-0 thrashing against India notwithstanding”
He also in the 2011 world cup with the limited opportunity he got performed better than Murali in getting wickets in the semi finals against New Zealand taking wickets and having in the whole tournament the least economy rate of
3.1 to Murali 4.1 but the selectors left him out in the finals and we lost the finals no reasons given by the selectors .Sanga the then captain resigned .however if he mentally fit why not take him for the 2nd ODI