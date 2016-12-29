“Prabhakaran could have been PM if he were alive”: Minister
If LTTE leader Prabhakaran had been living today he could have become the Prime Minister of the country, said the State Minister of Child Affairs, Vijayakala Maheswaran.
She said so during a ceremony at the Kilinochchi District Secretariat to grant compensation to the Kilinochchi General Market stall holders whose stalls were gutted in September.
“The Vadamarachchi area was renowned for Education. LTTE leader Prabhakaran, was from Valvettithurai. Compared to all of our presidents none could hold a candle to Prabhakaran’s leadership,” she said.
“If he had been living today, he could have been the Prime Minister or a Parliamentarian. It is our bad luck. Some politicians here say that the destruction started by Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe was ended by Mahinda Rajapaksa.
If our talk involves racialism in this manner we may be deprived of what we are entitled to. Instead of talking we must understand what we can get and what we cannot get out of this government of Good Governance and act accordingly,” she said.
“Whether it is in the North or the South if we talk racism, it is our generation that will be affected. In this government of Good Governance only good things are happening,” she said.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By S.N. Nibojan)
Hon Vijayakala,
What golden words. You are Goddess Saraswathi, reborn.
The history of the persecution of the Tamil people is long. Colonisation of Tamil land by the Sinhalese goes back nearly 200 years. For more than 70 years, there has been systematic denial of other economic, social and cultural rights; and of civil and political rights. Discriminatory legislation disenfranchised Tamils (1948), denied them equal rights in language (1956) and education (1971). The 1972 constitution abolished the right to appeal to Privy council; abolished section 29 of the 1946 constitution which intended to protect numerical minorities; renamed the island Sri Lanka, rather than Ceylon, (favouring Sinhala concepts), and gave Buddhism foremost place over other religions practiced on the island. This last, secured the ability of Buddhist clerics, alongside Sinhalese politicians to maintain Sinhalese control. A distorted version of buddhism, which demonises Tamils (who are mostly hindu, though there are Tamil muslims and christians too) inculcated belief that Sinhala Buddhists are racially superior to the Tamils. This ideology influenced and influences the policies and actions of successive governments of Sri Lanka up to the present day.
I agree 100% with Madam Vijayakal when she says: “The Vadamarachchi area was renowned for Education. LTTE leader Prabhakaran, was from Valvettithurai. Compared to all of our presidents none could hold a candle to Prabhakaran’s leadership,” she said.’. Prabakaran is a brave leader who fought what he believed for (though I do not agree what he believed). See, we have 224 parliamentarians (except the Hon. Speaker). Can one of them open his/her mouth and utter a word against the ongoing disruption of Vilpattu National Park?