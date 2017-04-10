Premier leaves to Japan on state visit today

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left to Japan on a state visit earlier today.

The Premier will meet with Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe to hold discussions and sign agreements to further strengthen friendly relations between Japan and Sri Lanka.

The official visit will be followed by several other engagements within the course of the Premiers stay till April 16.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Special Assignments Dr. Sarath Amunugama and Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrema.