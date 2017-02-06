President advices to strengthen government procurement process

A discussion on the strengthening the government procurement process, was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, with the participation of the members of the Procurement Committee, at the Presidential Secretariat, on 03rd February.

The attention has been drawn regarding the necessity of a new process to carry out the public sector procurement process in an efficient manner as well as issues related to the Procurement Committee.

It was discussed in detail regarding the functioning of the Procurement Committee and the irregularities occurred at the Committee , under the new government and the past regime.

The Prime Minister RanilWickremesinghe,, Minister of Finance ,Ravi Karunanayake, the officials , including Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, R.H.S. Samaratunge, The Chairman of the Ministry Procurement Committee,B.N.I.F.A. Wickramasuriya participated at this meeting.

