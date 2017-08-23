President approves removal of Wijeyadasa Rajapakse
Posted in Local News
President Maithripala Sirisena has approved the removal of Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa from his ministerial portfolios as per the request made by the United National Party (UNP).
Eventually WR will be removed. Is WR going to be a backbenches like Ravi Karunanayake? Yet to be seen.
Ok, he has approved the removal.
But, who issues the letter of termination?
Believe no one has the courage to issue the letter of termination (or removal); fear of BBS flooding the streets tomorrow!