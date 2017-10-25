President commences two day state visit to Qatar

President Maithripala Sirisena arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha today (25) on a two day state visit on the invitation of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The President was received at the Airport by a special delegation including the Minister of Economy and Commerce Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim Al Thani​. The staff of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha including the Sri Lankan ambassador to State of Qatar also participated on this occasion.

The officials of the Sri Lankan Embassy there had organized a special welcome ceremony at the hotel where the President will stay.

During his two day state visit the President is due to hold bilateral discussions with the Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister of Qatar as well as with several Ministers of Qatar.

Bilateral talks between the President and Qatar Foreign Minister will be held this afternoon.

The President will also participate in a Sri Lanka – Qatar business forum in this afternoon and will also visit the Museum of Islamic Art.

Around 140,000 Sri Lankans are currently working in various fields in Qatar. The President is also scheduled to hold friendly discussion with Sri Lankan community in Qatar.

