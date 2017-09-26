President directs imposition of 100% levy on big onion imports
Posted in Local News
President Maithripala Sirisena directed to the Finance Ministry to impose 100% levy on imported big onions.
The President gave this directive, paying attention to the problems faced by local big onion farmers when selling their crops.
Accordingly the tax imposed on imported big onions will be increased to 100%.
(President’s Media)
Onions? That’s what presidents are for. To solve onion production. Well now you cannot say he has not done anything. He sorted out the long waited onion production.