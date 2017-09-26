Sep262017September 26, 2017September 26, 20171Commentby Administrator

President directs imposition of 100% levy on big onion imports

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena

President Maithripala Sirisena directed to the Finance Ministry to impose 100% levy on imported big onions.

The President gave this directive, paying attention to the problems faced by local big onion farmers when selling their crops.

Accordingly the tax imposed on imported big onions will be increased to 100%.

(President’s Media)