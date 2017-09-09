President donates Myanmar gifted tusker elephant to Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic

President Maithripala Sirisena offered a Tusker elephant named Pulatisi Raja, to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalanda Maligawa) in Kandy, yesterday (08). Myanmar has donated this Tusker elephant to the President.

The President who visited Kandy today,initially paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic and secured blessings.

Later, the President presented the Scroll which contains the offering of the Tusker elephant to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, to the Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela during a ceremony held at the historic Magul Maduwa.

This Tusker elephant donated to Sri Lanka by Myanmar,responding to a request made by the President to State Counsellor of Myanmar and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi,when he attended the BRICS-BIMSTEC outreach summit held in Goa,India.

This Tusker elephant was named “Pan Shwe Maung” in Myanmar and the Tusker is 24 year old and 8 feet high.

This Tusker Elephant arrived from Myanmar on August 18, and kept in a special enclosure within the premises of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

The President after donation of the Tusker elephant to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic offered fruits to the elephant.

Also,President Sirisena presented awards to the two Mayanmarian mahouts.

The Maha Sangha including Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, Mahanayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter, Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, Governor of the Central Province Niluka Ekanayake,the Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Nilame of the Satara Maha Devalaya including the Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela participated on this occasion.

(President’s Media)