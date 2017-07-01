President points out importance of streamlining programmes on waste management & prevention of dengue menace

President Maithripala Sirisena pointed out the importance of streamlining and more efficiently implementing the programmes on waste management and prevention of dengue menace.

All should pay their special attention considering that these issues don’t belong to a certain political party or the Government, but issues related to the lives of the all the citizens of the country.

He made these remarks addressing the Gampaha District Health and Environment Conference held at the playground of the Sri Bodhi Vidyalaya, Gampaha, yesterday (30). This is the second Conference of the series of Health and Environment Conferences organize islandwide at the district levels. The first Conference was held in the Colombo district.

Expressing his views the President further said that in some situations institutional problems causes obstacles for waste management and prevention of dengue menace.

President Sirisena requested all to join hands to implement these programmes more efficiently and comprehensively considering these issues as problems for the entire country, while appropriately coordinating with the institutions.

The President requested all heads of institutions and government officials to pay more attention for the circulars and instructions earlier issued by the government on the waste management and dengue eradication. He said that the people also should be aware of these matters.

Specialist doctor Hasitha Thisera delivered a speech on the rapid inter-group program for the prevention and control of dengue. The Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Education Mr. S. A. Hewage delivered a speech on implementation of environmental protection programs in the school system. Senior Lecturer of the University of Moratuwa, Engineer Mahesh Jayaweera also delivered a speech on waste management.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, Ministers Arjuna Ranatunga, John Amaratunga, Sarath Fonseka, State Minister Ruwan Wijeywardena, Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Governor of the Western Province K. C. Logeshwaran, Chief Minister Isura Dewapriya, Member of Parliament Ajith Mannapperuma and the Gampaha District Secretary Sunil Jayalath were among those participated in this occasion.

The President also visited Thakshila Vidyalaya in Gampaha and inquired about the shortages of the school.

When the students of the school requested him to provide a playground and a new building, the President assured to provide 5 million rupees for that purpose. He also had a cordial discussion with the students.

(President’s Media)