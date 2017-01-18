President presided over a special ministerial discussion on drought relief preparations

A special discussion was held at the President’s Official Residence today (18) under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena, to look into the preparations at Ministerial level to provide essential reliefs to the public during the impending drought situation in Sri Lanka.

The President has given instructions to appoint a special committee comprising Secretaries of the Ministries of Power and Energy, Mahaweli and Water Supply, to make quick decisions in the process of providing relief to the people minimizing the difficulties.

During the meeting, it was discussed in detail regarding the programmes already in existence and future work plans launched by respective ministries to face the impending drought situation. Further discussions were held regarding the steps that should be taken to protect water resources to minimize this kind of disaster situations.

President Sirisena also instructed the officials to implement a programme to reconstruct the tanks with no water, and pointed out the importance of apprising the public regarding the protection of water sources and proper use of the water.

Ministers Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Susil Premajanth, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya,Duminda Disanayake, Laxman Yapa Abeywardena, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Secretaries of the Ministries and other officials participated in this discussion.

(President’s Media)