President suspends vehicle purchase for ministers and MPs in light of crisis
Posted in Local News
President Maithripala Sirisena has taken the necessary measures to suspend the purchase of vehicles for all ministers and MPs until the end of the year, government sources revealed.
The decision was reportedly made at the cabinet meeting held today (30), owing to the crisis situation in the island.
A supplementary allocation of Rs 330 million was tabled in Parliament to purchase vehicles for 6 Ministers, a Governor and an official on May 05.
(Ada Derana – By Ayshwarya Yapa)
once upon a time when sirisena was nothing more than a messenger to manad B when dollars were scarce people who wanted to import cars had to pay for them up front. further they were expected to prove the legitimacy of the transaction in that the FE was warned.
The question is vehicle imports to sri lanka runs to little short of billion dollars where does this money come from.
Mr zama abesiri the money is coming from borrowing money from world bank , and other foreign banks at higher interest rates, selling the infrastructure to China and USA, receiving foreign aid and flooding our country with dangerous untested medicine to be tested on our people and sending our stupid graduates to foreign countries to work as delivery drivers, road sweepers and toilet cleaners.