President suspends vehicle purchase for ministers and MPs in light of crisis

President Maithripala Sirisena has taken the necessary measures to suspend the purchase of vehicles for all ministers and MPs until the end of the year, government sources revealed.

The decision was reportedly made at the cabinet meeting held today (30), owing to the crisis situation in the island.

A supplementary allocation of Rs 330 million was tabled in Parliament to purchase vehicles for 6 Ministers, a Governor and an official on May 05.

(Ada Derana – By Ayshwarya Yapa)