President to address UN General Assembly on September 19

President Maithripala Sirisena will leave for New York, US today (17th Sept.) to attend the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

This is the third time that President Sirisena is addressing the UN General Assembly.

The 72nd Regular Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 72) convened at UN Headquarters on September 12. The General Debate will open on Tuesday (19th Sept.) with a focus on the theme, ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet’.

The President is due to address the General Assembly in the evening of 19th September.

The President will also brief the world leaders regarding the consensual politics in Sri Lanka as well as regarding the reconciliation and peace, and the initiatives taken by the government after declaring the year 2017 as the Year for Poverty Alleviation and also regarding the program for the concept of Green Development.

The President is also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with several world leaders participating in the sessions.

During his visit to the U.S.A, the President Sirisena will also participate in a series of programs including a meeting with Sri Lankan Community.

