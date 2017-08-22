President to be consulted before final decision on Wijeyadasa

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that a decision would be taken with regard to Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakse after discussing the matter with President Maithripala Sirisena.

The United National Party’s parliamentary group which had convened at Temple Trees last evening has reportedly once again approved the resolution presented on August 17 with regard to a no-confidence motion against the minister.

Accordingly, an agreement had been reached on taking a decision with regard to his ministerial portfolio after discussing with the President.

Speaking on this, Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake stated that the time period given for Wijeyadasa Rajapakse to resign had ended yesterday (21).

