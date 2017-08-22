President to be consulted before final decision on Wijeyadasa
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that a decision would be taken with regard to Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakse after discussing the matter with President Maithripala Sirisena.
The United National Party’s parliamentary group which had convened at Temple Trees last evening has reportedly once again approved the resolution presented on August 17 with regard to a no-confidence motion against the minister.
Accordingly, an agreement had been reached on taking a decision with regard to his ministerial portfolio after discussing with the President.
Speaking on this, Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake stated that the time period given for Wijeyadasa Rajapakse to resign had ended yesterday (21).
(Ada Derana)
Why such a tension against Rajapakse as it is well known it is the Secretary to the justice minister that can give the infra structure to execute any rapid of hearing all the cases and the judiciary is also to be blamed for delaying cases contravening article 126 (5) where it is stipulated that the proceedings should be completed within 2 months of filling of a case this should be 1st applied to the Supreme Court then to commercial High Court then to District Courts and then to magistrate Courts then in a few months time we Sri Lankans will not be saying that Justice Delayed is Justice Denied