President to make special statement on Bond report

President Maithripala Sirisena will make a special statement to the media on Wednesday in connection with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) report into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank, the President’s Media Division said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the President on Twitter said “I will make a special statement to media on Presidential Bond Commission report and its recommendations on Wednesday, January 3rd”. The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena last Saturday.

The President appointed the Commission of Inquiry on January 27 to investigate, inquire into and report on the Issuance of Treasury Bonds during the period February 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016 by the Central Bank. The Commission was headed by the Supreme Court Judge K.K. Chithrasiri.

(Source: Daily News)