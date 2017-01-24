Presidential Commission to inquire into Bond Issue
Posted in Local News
President Maithripala Sirisena instructed the Attorney General to take immediate steps to appoint a Special Presidential Commission to inquire into the allegations of malpractices in the bond issue of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and take required legal action.
A gazette notification to appoint a Commission comprising of a judge of the Supreme Court, a judge of the High Court and an expert in auditing will be issued this week. The Commission is mandated to submit a report within three months.
The President called upon all relevant parties to extend fullest cooperation to the Commission to successfully carry out its assigned duties.
(President’s Media)
why a presidntial commission when it should be criminal investigation dealing with the whole process of the scam leading to the litigation, I remember my father was hounded by the Internal revenue department for allegedly not paying taxes on fictitious estimates on his income and expenditure. He was not a businessmen he was what was then described as a proprietary planter beyond that he was not involved in any rackets he did not drin or smoke and he was probably the only philanthrope who travelled throughout the country empowering the poor and mobilised the educational system.
Ravis sam is not a clever one and he survived becos of ranil who is a disgrace to his political mentors who were idealists who never made money out of politics. I suppose ranil must be desparate for he did not make any money money out of his profession and he must be realtively poor compared to his neighbours even they he ought not have gone to rhe low levels that he got himself reduced to. Can underatand siriseana he is not ambitious so he cannot go down any further.
If sisrisena got a cut out of fanil ravi scam than he ought to be impeached for the collusion not only for this but his failure to honour election pledges
