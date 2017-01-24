Jan242017January 24, 2017January 24, 2017NoCommentby Administrator

Presidential Commission to inquire into Bond Issue

President Maithripala Sirisena

President Maithripala Sirisena instructed the Attorney General to take immediate steps to appoint a Special Presidential Commission to inquire into the allegations of malpractices in the bond issue of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and take required legal action.

A gazette notification to appoint a Commission comprising of a judge of the Supreme Court, a judge of the High Court and an expert in auditing will be issued this week. The Commission is mandated to submit a report within three months.

The President called upon all relevant parties to extend fullest cooperation to the Commission to successfully carry out its assigned duties.

