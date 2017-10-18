President’s Deepavali message

I am very pleased to send this message of greetings on the occasion of the festival of Deepavali celebrated by the Hindus throughout the world, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. They celebrate this with much joy and happiness by lighting lamps and illuminating their homes and places of worship, stated President Maithripala Sirisena sending a message marking Deepavali.

The message added: “The ardent desire of every human being on this earth is to make efforts to dispel ignorance through gaining knowledge. Since ancient times, human beings depended on light and their lifecycle was adapted accordingly. The knowledge is important for the spiritual life of a human being as well as for their material life.

“Just as lighting a lamp eliminates the darkness, may the light of Deepavali lighten up the hearts of all individuals with collective yearning for reconciliation and may that be the common wish of every human being belonging to all civilizations.

“When harmony has become essential for the existence not only of our country but also of the entire world, we should be totally committed to build a deep bond and mutual understanding based on the coexistence and reconciliation, avoiding the divisions of race, religion, caste etc. The cultural ceremonies such as Deepavali are immensely helpful to bring forth the message of harmony. I wish all the Hindus in Sri Lanka and abroad who celebrate Deepavali with utmost devotion and fervour be bestowed with happiness and prosperity and illuminate their lives with wisdom.”