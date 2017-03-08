President’s message on International Women’s Day

“We are in unanimous agreement that the sustainable existence of the humankind depends on the strength of the empowered women. That is why the sustainable development goals of the United Nations Organization prioritize the plan to empower all women and female children within next fifteen years.

Sri Lanka recognized the motherhood as precious. However, that recognition does not provide sufficient protection to the entire feminine community. Therefore, the government, in its endeavour to achieve the sustainable development, has to implement pragmatic programmes to ensure the identity and the protection of Sri Lankan women and to give them an opportunity to engage in the development process.

It is a matter for satisfaction that the women in Sri Lanka, comprising more than half the population of Sri Lanka have achieved development indictors to the level of the developed countries in the world. The Sri Lankan woman is ahead of her male counterpart in literacy and life expectancy. Today the Sri Lankan women are taking the highest burden of our economy.

It is our objective to further expand the steps taken by our government during the last two years to enhance the women’s contribution in the management and the political decision-making machinery, in order to empower the multiple roles of Sri Lankan women. I expect the intervention and the contribution of women’s organizations, women activists and all relevant parties in this regard.

I wish the programmes, on the International Women’s Day, which are organized under the theme ‘She Envisions Past, Present and Future – Victorious Through Efforts,’ with the objective of establishing the respectful position of the Sri Lankan women, every success! I commend all those who make relentless efforts to achieve the goals of the International Women’s Day.”

Maithripala Sirisena

President of Sri Lanka