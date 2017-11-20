Prime Minister arrives at Bond Commission

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry today (20) to record a statement over Central Bond scam,a short while ago.

This is pursuant to a previous request made by the commission, requesting that the premier gives evidence over the issue.

A number of UNP MPs also arrived at commission today, prior to the arrival of the Prime Minister.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived to the premises along with 30 parliamentarians and ministers







































