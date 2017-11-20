Nov202017November 20, 2017November 20, 20171Commentby Administrator

Prime Minister arrives at Bond Commission

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe at bond commission

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry today (20) to record a statement over Central Bond scam,a short while ago.

This is pursuant to a previous request made by the commission, requesting that the premier gives evidence over the issue.

A number of UNP MPs also arrived at commission today, prior to the arrival of the Prime Minister.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived to the premises along with 30 parliamentarians and ministers

