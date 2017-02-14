Feb142017February 14, 2017February 14, 20171Commentby Administrator

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe awarded an honorary doctorate

Ranil Wickremesinghe - Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was awarded an honorary doctorate from Deakin University in Australia for significant contributions in reforms in economy, education and human rights in Sri Lanka, Deputy Minister Harsha de Silva said.