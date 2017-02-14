Prime Minister Wickremesinghe awarded an honorary doctorate
Posted in Local News
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was awarded an honorary doctorate from Deakin University in Australia for significant contributions in reforms in economy, education and human rights in Sri Lanka, Deputy Minister Harsha de Silva said.
what has he done in terms of the economy of Sri Lanka when we are having one of the highest cost electricity in the world how can he give a million jobs while we have the potential to have the least cost electricity in the world by having BOT coal fueled electricity as base load cost per kWh Rs6 and economical hydro with large reservoirs as peaking power cost per kWh Rs 2 as such the average cost at generation point per kWh is 0.8×6 +0.2×2= Rs 5 with this cost of electricity investors would be flocking to Sri Lanka now they are avoiding us