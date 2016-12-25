Prime Minister’s Christmas Message

Every Christmas, Christians rejoice in celebrating the birth of the Prince of Peace, in a spirit of fellowship and love.

Birth unites the world in a strong bond of compassion, warmth and love for mankind.Let us embrace the spirit of fellowship renewed through the birth of Jesus Christ as a theme that will truly inspire all of us, to reflect on the message of peace and love He brought to the world.

This Christmas, let us truly aspire to create an environment in which we can love one another in harmony, tolerance and co-existence that was and is central to the birth and life of Jesus Christ.

May all Christians in Sri Lanka and all over the world experience a season of joy and peace in celebrating the birth of Lord Jesus Christ.

Merry Christmas to you all.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister