Prime Minister’s Independence Day Message

As Sri Lanka celebrates the 69th Independence Day, I believe that we are also celebrating the 02nd anniversary of the election of Good Governance Government.

In order to make the spirit of freedom more meaningful to us all, the Government must take steps that reaffirm the liberties of the people with regard to their economic, social and spiritual well being.

During the last two years, we have been able to achieve many steps in the right direction; restore democratic values, rebuild relationships with friendly nations and affirm mutual trust while focusing on revitalizing the economy towards laying the foundation for a nation that has overcome various differences and is firmly anchored on principles of freedom and human values.

Only a path that unites all can pave the way for a stronger Sri Lanka, a path that calls for what each of us can give of ourselves to our nation, to our common future and to a better tomorrow.

May we as Sri Lankans possess the courage and the determination to choose that path this Independence Day.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister