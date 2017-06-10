‘’Puravesi Athwela’ humanitarian train’’ from North to South on June 10

The Presidential Secretariat and the Railway Department have jointly organized a special train titled ‘’Puravesi Athwela’ humanitarian train’’, to collect relief material to be distributed to those who were affected by the recent floods and landslides.

The special train will leave the Kankesanturai Station on 10 June at 6.30 a.m. and will stop at the following stations: Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Madawachchiya, Anuradhapura, Maho, Ganewatta, Kurunegala, Polgahawela, Alawwa, Ambepussa, Meerigama, Veyangoda, Gampaha, Ganemulla, Ragama, Hunupitiya, Kelaniya, Dematagoda, Maradana, Fort, Mount Laviniya, Moratuwa and Panadura.

The relief items which the affected people need are : Kitchen utensils, cleaning equipment, dry rations, clothes for school children and adults, bed sheets, pillow covers, towels, women’s sanitary products, mosquito nets, Dettol, Harpic and soaps , medical drugs, school stationery, toys and books for libraries.

The relief items collected through this humanitarian mission will be distributed among the affected people.

(President’s Media)