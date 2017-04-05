Qataris urged not to travel to Sri Lanka

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has urged Qatari nationals not to travel to Sri Lanka due to health reasons.

The ministry issued a statement in this regard on Tuesday.

In the statement, an official source at the Department of Consular Affairs, MoFA, said the Sri Lankan official authorities confirmed the spread of swine flu (H1N1) in Sri Lanka, and reported the infection of a number of people with the disease and the death of some of them.

The source urged Qatari nationals not to travel to Sri Lanka except in cases of extreme necessity until health conditions improved.

(Source: Gulf Times)