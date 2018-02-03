Queen Elizabeth congratulates Sri Lanka on 70th Independence anniversary

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Friday congratulated Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena on the occasion of the island country’s 70th National Independence Day.

In a message sent to Sirisena, Queen Elizabeth said the relationship between Britain and Sri Lanka has continued to grow and she hoped the connections between the people would continue to flourish in the years to come.

“It gives me great pleasure to send to Your Excellency my congratulations on the occasion of the celebration by Sri Lanka of the seventieth anniversary of Independence,” Queen Elizabeth said.

“Although I am unable to be with you as you mark this historic moment, I am very pleased that the Earl and Countess of Wessex are able to represent me and to join you in celebrating all that the people of Sri Lanka have achieved in the past 70 years.”

“I send my best wishes to the people of Sri Lanka on this occasion.”

(Xinhua – FILE PHOTO)