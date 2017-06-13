Racism via social media Culprits will be rounded up – Minister
The Government will take action against those who try to spread racism through Facebook and other social media channels, Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera said.
The Minister was speaking at a Poson celebration in Tangalle.
He added that, spreading racism is a well organized attempt to weaken the development of the country. However, the Government will take every step to prevent that from happening, he added.
“The President has given instructions to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take action against people who spread racism using social media. After the investigations, the authorities will take necessary legal actions against such people,” Amaraweera asserted.
(Source: Ceylon Today – By Methmalie Dissanayake)
The corrupt government survives because of the corrupt police force. This is not something unique for this dates back to colonial times and and the tend continues. In Sri lanka tribal conflict dates back to 1915 shortly following the Kandyan convention after the British got rid of the king who happened to be a Tamil! Soon after in May when the Sinhala Buddhist were planning to commemorate the Muslims protested against this move. The court rejected the hambayas demand however the British appealed to the crown and and the court decision reversed and the riots lasted couple of weeks and the situation was brought under control through martial law.
according. in recent times the massacre at aranthalawa was engineered by the Muslim community. i arived at this conclusion is for want of evidence and i strongly feel that the police failed to an exhaustive investigation and sought the easy way out by declaring that the ltte was behind the attack!
Sirisena recently declared that four police parties have been delegated to arrest Ven Gnanasara. Are they really policemen or are they criminal gangs of mercenaries rounded up from the prisons!