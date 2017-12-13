Dec132017December 13, 2017December 13, 20171Commentby Administrator

Railway strike called off

Up country railway line damaged in Sri Lanka

Railway trade unions have decided to call off the strike action. The decision to call off the strike was made following a special discussion with the Cabinet sub-committee appointed to look into the matter.

The strike was launched by the trade unions of railway guards, station masters and engine drivers last Thursday over a number of issues including the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of employees.