Railway strike called off
Posted in Local News
Railway trade unions have decided to call off the strike action. The decision to call off the strike was made following a special discussion with the Cabinet sub-committee appointed to look into the matter.
The strike was launched by the trade unions of railway guards, station masters and engine drivers last Thursday over a number of issues including the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of employees.
