Ranatunga-Sumathipala battle intensifies
Former World Cup winning national cricket captain and Petroleum Resources Development Minister Arjuna Ranatunga has stepped up pressure on President Maithripala Sirisena and PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to remove Sri Lanka Cricket chief Thilanga Sumathipala.
Political sources said Ranatunga was awaiting President Sirisena’s response to his recent letter. President Sirisena told the media at the President’s House on Wednesday he would take up the issue with Sumathipala.
Sources said that Sumathipala, too, had made representations to President Sirisena with some of his cabinet colleagues taking his side. Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera, too,has thrown his weight behind Sumathipala in the wake of Ranatunga severely criticizing Jayasekera’s failure to intervene on behalf of cricket.
Ranatunga contested the Gampaha District on the UNP ticket whereas Sumathipala entered parliament through the UPFA National List after being rejected by the Colombo electorate.
(Source: The Island)
India beating SL is quite understandable. Because India is the No. 1 team in the world and they excel in all the departments in cricket all formats. Besides, they have a first class batting line up. They ball well and field well. SL is still doing experiments and their batsmen are not consistent and they do not click as a team. Their bawling is hopeless and fielding is below average. In this scenario India to beat SL is just like a walk in a ‘rose garden’.
Arjuna is another corrupt politician in YP government. But when he speaks about cricket he talks sense. If the head is rotten all other body parts will rot gradually. This is what happening to Sri Lanka cricket. Gradually all the body parts will crumble. Spectators unruly behaviour is a symptom of the problem. The core problem is the Cricket boss Thilanga Sumathipala and he has to be changed. Now this issue has been gone to RW and the Hon. Prez let see.