Ravi complains of mole in CB

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake yesterday in Parliament complained of leaking inside information of the Central Bank to the media.

The minister expressed his concerns that certain high ranking officials of the CB were behind this move. Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he would bring this matter to the attention of the CB Governor.

Minister Karunanayake quoting a news article in a Sunday English paper said; “The article carried under the title ‘Request to appoint ‘outsider’ as CB Deputy Governor: Monetary Board examines proposal from Finance Minister, was not correct. This was not taken up. I would like to see as to who passed this information to the media. Now an independent inquiry is being conducted into this. Only five Monetary Board members were present at the above meeting including one Deputy Governor and one other official that was invited.

This is not the first time that such information has gone to the media. Finance Ministry Secretary Dr. R.H.S.Samaratunga, who is an ex-officio member of the Monetary Board, said how this has come out to the paper is unknown. ‘Right or wrong’ is not the problem here, but how it got out. I request the Speaker to immediately inquire” the minister said. UPFA MP Bandula Gunawardena requested a two day debate to discuss the problems in the CB, so that the truth about those matters would prevail. However, Leader of the House Minister Lakshman Kiriella objected to the suggestion stating that a separate debate is not needed as a full day debate was held on the COPE report on a previous day.

Minister Karunanayake also brought to the attention of the House that all the 15 institutions mentioned in the latest COPE report were making profits under the administration of the present Government. “Some media reports into the COPE findings were misleading. The loss mentioned in the report was related to 2012-2014. The COPE Chairman should have clarified this fact in the report” he said.

(Source: Daily News – By Disna Mudalige and Amali Mallawarachchi)