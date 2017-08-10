Ravi Karunanayake resigns as Foreign Minister
Delivering a lengthy statement in Parliament with regard to the allegations leveled against him, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ravi Karunanayake announced that he is resigning from his ministerial portfolio.
Good News. Why took so long?
Thank God for that.
in the face of adversity he want to look honorable.
the ravi affair is a big conspiracy a conspiracy that dates back to about 1977 whe arujun mahendran bought himself a job in the central bank as an economic analyst with little or no justification for his appointment
if one were to go by Arjun Mahendran background is that of a crook. One salient feature of his record is that when Rajaratnam was investigated by the FBI they sought his connection with the Central Bank when Rajaratnam siphoned millions of dollars proceeds from his insider operation. Then mahendran was in the Centrl bank and his rise to prominence must have been linked to Rajaratnma millions!
How did Arjun secure his citizenship in Sin gapore something that does not come easy aomething a low paid clerk could not afford.
Even Alloysius coming into big money to purchase Mendi is a mystery.
Alloysius, Mahendran and to a lesser exten Sumathipala are rougues of the same league and for them to conduct theier sinister operations they need strong connections in the central bank inland revenue and crooked banks
As some claimed ranil cannot be exonerated in this sheme of things.
So the presidential commission should continue its investigation and those found guilty should be prsoned in the evnt of a revolution these guys would have been guilotined without cause
This is a political manoeuvre by the Big Man and his blue followers to ensure Executive President is retained in the new constitution. This is an attempt to weaken the greens who do not care about the retention of the Executive president.
You cannot bite the hand that feeds you and get away with it.
RK was the lead strategist in financing the common candidate in the campaign leading to elections on 08 Jan 2015. The theme of this campaign was abolition of the Executive president in future. The big man was openly supporting this theme. The greens were committed to abolition of the Executive President.
Now, the big man and his blue brothers have realised that if the Executive president is abolished, they will loose all their offices and perks. So, they are ensuring the idea is not included in the new constitution.